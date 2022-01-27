Spokane Councilmember Jonathan Bingle speaks out about Washington mask mandate

Bingle said the in-place mask mandate is unconstitutional and it is more about government control than science.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmember Jonathan Bingle issued a statement on Thursday against the Washington mask mandate that is currently in place.

In the statement, Bingle said the current mask mandate is unconstitutional and it is more about government control than science.

He said he plans to testify in Olympia in emergency powers reforms to share the views of many Spokane residents who think the COVID-19 mask mandate should be a personal choice.

In the statement, Bingle also called for the Spokane City Council to return back to in-person council meetings rather than virtual meetings to allow the community to be heard.

Bingle issued the following statement on Jan. 27:

“From shutting down small businesses to forcing masks on students and impeding their development, it’s time to bring an end to authoritarian and coercive mandates. I am taking a principled stand against unconstitutional mandates that are more about government control than science.

After nearly 700 days of living under the Governor’s state of emergency, it’s time to turn the page, end the unconstitutional mandates—and return decision-making to our duly elected state legislators and local governments.