SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane voter registration has increased from the primary to midterm elections.

As of Aug. 7, 304,641 Spokane County residents were registered to vote and 107,727 people returned their ballots. This is according to the Washington Secretary of State’s website.

The highest number of registered voters at that time came from King County in Western Washington, which sat at 1,283,447. More than 350,000 voters in King County returned their ballots.

The total number of registered voters in Washington state sat around 4.3 million in August.

The latest voter numbers in Spokane County were updated on Oct. 9. As of that day, 310,000 people were registered to vote. That is an increase of more than 5,000 registered voters compared to August’s numbers.

In May, 76,980 people were registered to vote in Kootenai County. Nearly 23,000 people returned their ballots for the primary election.

Oct. 8 was the last day for Washington residents to register via mail and online to vote in the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 6. Washington state’s vote-by-mail ballots were mailed out last week.

If you live in Washington, you can submit an in-person registration by Oct. 29. Your ballot can be returned until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. These forms are available in 21 languages and can be printed out at home.

In Idaho, you must register by mail or online by Oct. 12 or Nov. 6 for in-person registration.

