SPOKANE, Wash. — On Monday, Spokane City Council members will vote on whether to allow the Spokane Police Department to use drone.

If the City Council resolution passes, the police department would use drones to record and document crime scenes; search for missing people; locate reported campsites; and to conduct officer safety tactical operations.

The use of drones for safety tactical operations will be limited to incidents involving suspects who appear to be armed; situations with a heightened possibility of violent resistance; or those who demonstrate an emotional or mental state indicating they are a threat to themselves or others. Examples include armed barricaded suspects, high-risk search warrants, hostage situations and incidents involving suspected explosives. This is according to City of Spokane documents.

According to city documents, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office acquired two unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) within the last month as part of its Air Support Unit. The Spokane Police Department is a member of the Air Support Unit, with two officers serving as Tactical Flight Officers in support of the helicopter program.

The new drones are equipped with forward-looking infrared capability, allowing the operator to find people during low-light operations, according to city documents. The sheriff’s office has also purchased mapping software capable of documenting collision and crime scenes from the air.

The sheriff’s office purchased the drones with grant funding used to supporting regional public safety, according to city documents. The police department would use the drones without cost if the resolution is approved.

According to city documents, the use of a drone to “conduct random surveillance activities or to conduct any type of personal business will be strictly prohibited.”

You can find more information on the resolution on the City of Spokane website.

