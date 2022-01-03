Spokane City Council unanimously approves federal aid allocations, High Dr. speed limit change

The items were unanimously approved at the first city council meeting of the year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council held its first meeting of 2022 on Monday night, during which ordinances dealing with the speed limit on High Drive and the allocation of American Rescue Plan funds were unanimously passed.

The council voted on what areas will receive parts of $13.6 million left in ARP funds the city has received.

That includes $6 million for affordable housing. Deb Elzinga, CEO of Spokane affordable housing non-profit Community Frameworks, spoke to the council about the importance of the funds.

"I think the high demand for affordable housing underscores the need for funding the list of proposed projects. For example, at Community Frameworks, we are currently leasing up our latest development - Sinto Commons - here in Spokane. I want to tell you that in just a matter of one week, we had over 150 applications for just 46 apartments," Elzinga said.