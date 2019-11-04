SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is considering changes to an ordinance related to electric heated sidewalks after a dog’s death in late February.

Zach Harper was walking his dog, Hank, on a sidewalk outside of the Washington Trust Bank building’s parking garage on First Avenue in February when Hank appeared to suffer an electric shock. Hank died minutes later.

A report found that the Hank's tragic death was likely caused by stray voltage from a decades-old sidewalk heating system outside of Washington Trust Bank.

The dog's death also caused several members of the Spokane City Council to begin working toward an ordinance aimed at preventing similar incidents.

The changes to the Fixed Outdoor Electric Deicing and Snow-Melting Equipment Ordinance would require all systems be upgraded to include ground-fault protection, according to city spokesperson Julie Happy.

An amnesty program would be implemented where permit fees could be waived for one year to allow people to come into compliance at as little cost to them as possible.

The proposed changes will be created for all systems installed in the public right of way or on public property, Happy said. The free program will also allow the city to maintain a database of all systems throughout Spokane.

“Thanks to our staff for handling this so quickly. Safety for those and their pets living and working downtown is a high priority for me,” said Councilwoman Lori Kinnear.

The proposed ordinance change has several parts:

Ground-fault protection of equipment will be provided in compliance with the National Electronic Code for all outdoor deicing and snowmelting equipment in driveways, sidewalks, steps or other public areas.

All fixed outdoor deicing and snow melting systems will be maintained by the property owner. Systems located in the public right of way will be maintained by the adjacent property owner. Testing of the stems will be conducted annually by the property owner.

Property owners with deicing and snow melting systems will register them with the City Engineer on an approved form. The registration will include a site plan showing the system’s location.

