Spokane City Council overrides mayor's veto on water conservation ordinance

The ordinance outlines two levels of water conservation measures that would apply every year between June and October.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council secured enough votes Monday night to get its water conservation ordinance back on track. Council voted to override Mayor Nadine Woodward's veto on the ordinance.

That means the ordinance will now go into effect in June 2023.

Everyone agrees we need to conserve water, but city council and the mayor have been at odds on how to enforce this.

As the ordinance reads, it does not include any penalties for residents who water their lawn outside of allowed hours. It doesn't offer any incentives either.

The ordinance outlines two levels of water conservation measures that would apply every year between June and October:

Level 1:

Watering vegetation prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Residents can water their lawn outside those hours, only four times per week, and no more than two hours each day.

Level 2:

This measure applies when the Spokane River is predicted to fall below 1,000 cubic feet per second, or when the mayor or council declares a drought emergency. At that point, Watering vegetation prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6p.m. And water usage would be reduced to two hours a day for only two days per week.

While there are no penalties under the current ordinance, council could change this at a later time. This would include adding a surcharge or increasing water rates for violators.