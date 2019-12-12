SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council has opened their application period for the District 2 Position 2 seat soon to be vacated by Council President-elect Breean Beggs when he assumes his new position at the start of 2020.

The City of Spokane announced the opening of the application period on Thursday morning on their website.

Beggs beat Cindy Wendle to replace outgoing Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart.

Applications are due to the City Clerk's office by 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, and the councilmembers will conduct interviews with at least four to six applicants during public meetings on Jan. 13. Later that night, the council will vote on a replacement to fill the vacancy.

Applicants must have lived in District 2, which covers South Spokane, since Jan. 13, 2019.

The following video is a report on Beggs plans for his term as Spokane City Council President.