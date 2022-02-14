Spokane City Council approves fluroide engineering study 5-2

During Monday's meeting, council members approved a resolution to provide an engineering study of fluoridation of City of Spokane Water from Feb. 2022-Aug. 2023.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council decided to move forward on an engineering study regarding the fluoridation of the City of Spokane's water supply. This motion passed after the council listened to the testimonies of over 25 Spokane residents.

Dentists and other medical personnel voiced their opinions during Monday's meeting. While most of the testimonies were in favor of the study, a few residents shared concerns over the fluoridation of Spokane's water supply, citing possible health risks and other factors.

In addition to these residents, councilmembers Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle opposed the study, believing there were better ways to ensure the dental health of Spokane's residents.

Despite these oppositions, the motion to approve the study passed 5-2.

In the fall of 2020, Spokane City Council moved forward on its own with the beginnings of a fluoridation plan. They voted to accept a $4 million grant from the Arcora Foundation, the non-profit arm of Delta Dental, to pay for the installation.

The initial contract said that if the city eventually decided not to go through with fluoridation, it would have to pay back to Arcora any money spent.

However, many local leaders wanted an option to study how best to implement fluoridation on Arcora's dime, without having to worry about paying back the funds for the study if they eventually elected not to fluoridate.