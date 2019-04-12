SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council approved a change regarding council member responsibilities at its Monday night meeting.

After a few amendments, those responsibilities now include a time commitment of 30-50 hours per week. It reads, "This is about how much time it takes to fulfill the role as a city council member."

The position of city council member is part-time. But Mayor David Condon believes the rule change now makes the position full time.

"We run a state with part-time legislators, I would think we can run a city with part-time legislators," Condon said.

He is concerned this rule change will limit the number of potential candidates for city council.

"It's very difficult to leave your job for a temporary job of four years," Condon said. "So I think it would definitely limit those who would want to come into public service."

Condon told KREM 2 he foresees the time commitment having an impact on city taxpayers.

"You've seen what's happened over the last several years with their salaries going up some 56 percent," Condon said. "And their budget overall. So now, all the staff support, their assistants are now part-time."

City Council President-elect Breean Beggs said the Mayor misunderstands the implications of the rule changes.

"I'm not sure where he's coming up with that," Beggs said. "There is a salary review commission that meets every other year to talk about what the pay should be for elected officials. But again they don't base that on what we say the hours are."

He said the rule change is not mandating that council members commit to these "full-time" hours, it's just what the position can demand at times.

He wants future candidates to be aware of this.

"We wanted people to know, especially since there is an opening coming up, that in the experience of current council members, it does take 30 to 50 hours to do the job," Beggs said. "But it doesn't change our pay, doesn't change our benefits, it doesn't change our power under city charter. It just tells people what happens."

We went back to Mayor Condon about this.

Condon recognizes this rule change is not a mandate. But he believes the council was not as transparent as it should have been on this.

By making this change, Condon said it potentially paves the way for making council members full-time positions. That's why he believes this requires a fuller and more open discussion with the public.

