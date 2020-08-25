Spokane City Council passes resolution 'expressing disapproval' over 'killology' training

The resolution was passed by a 6-1 vote, with Michael Cathcart being the only member voting against.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane City Council voted 6-1 on Monday night to pass a resolution "expressing the City Council's disapproval of the potential use of City funds or City personnel for so-called 'killology' training."

Michael Cathcart was the only member of the council to vote against the resolution.

The controversial training program run by retired Lt. Col. Dave Grossman led to a petition to cancel the program for the Spokane County Sheriff's Office to garner thousands of signatures.

The training for law enforcement officers includes lessons about how to deal with killings.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and members of the Spokane NAACP held a press conference on August 5 about an agreement between the two groups made in 2019 to conduct a cultural inventory of the sheriff's office.

At the press conference, Knezovich said that the training was focused around the fact that "killing is the most destructive aspect of our society." He also activists opposed to the training are promoting lies about it.