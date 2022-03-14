Spokane City Council holds in-person meeting for first time in two years

Masks are no longer required at city hall and no council members wore them during tonight's meeting.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in two years, Spokane City Council members held their meeting in person.

Masks are no longer required at City Hall and no council members wore them tonight. This was also the first time council members Zach Zappone and Jonathan Bingle were seated in council chambers together.

The city council will continue to stream meetings online and people can still testify virtually if they choose to do so.

At the end of the meeting, City Council President Breean Beggs expressed his pleasure in being back together in-person with his fellow council members.