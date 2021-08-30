Spokane City Council approves $150k for warming, cooling centers

They also approved more money to go to keep beds open at Truth Ministries, but deferred a resolution related to a Salvation Army "bridge shelter."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council tackled several proposals related to homelessness in their meeting Monday night.

Two spending proposals were approved, while a third was deferred pending modifications to agreement details.

Warming, cooling, clean air

The first ordinance allocated $150,000 to emergency warming, cooling, and air quality centers.

Earlier this summer, city council modified city code to broaden the requirements for when such centers need to be opened. For instance, rather than three days of 100 degree temperatures, the city now has to open cooling centers after just two days of 95 degree temps.

Making that happen will cost a bit of money, so Monday night the council voted to make a change to the city budget, allocating the money needed to operate the centers.

The hope is between the plan outlined in the initial ordinance and the money allocated Monday, the city will no longer have to scramble to keep vulnerable people safe from dangerous weather events.

Truth Ministries

Council also approved another $188,877 for overnight shelter beds.

The money will go to Truth Ministries and pay for the operating costs of 40 spaces. To be clear, these aren't new spaces; this money is to keep existing spaces open and low-barrier, meaning people don't have to do things like pass a drug test or go to church to get in.

The money comes from the federal stimulus package.

Way Out Shelter

There was a third big proposal on the table, but it did not receive a vote Monday.

It dealt not with emergency overnight shelters, but what's often called a "bridge shelter." That's a place where people stay for a couple months, getting in by referral only, and working closely with a case manager. Then ideally they move onto more independent housing afterwards.

The current bridge shelter is called the Way Out shelter. It's run by the Salvation Army, and intended to be funded jointly by the City of Spokane, Spokane County, and City of Spokane Valley.

A resolution considered Monday would have allocated $3.5 million over the next five years to pay the Salvation Army to run the facility. But council instead elected to defer the ordinance to a later meeting.