Spokane City Administrator Wes Crago steps down

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Administrator Wes Crago has stepped down from his position according to City of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington.

"Wes Crago, who came from Ephrata to Spokane, indicated that his heart is with smaller towns and has stepped down as City Administrator," Coddington said. "Wes played important parts in the City’s participation in the regional response to CoVid and ongoing public safety needs and public works projects."

For the time being, Scott Simmons, Spokane's Public Works Director, will step in as interim City Administrator while a search is conducted for a permanent replacement, Coddington said.

Moving forward the city is working to develop a new leadership structure that "aligns more closely to the strategic work in the areas of Public Safety and Health, Public Infrastructure, Resident Experience, Management and Budget, and Internal Services," Coddington said. "Leaders will be named in the coming days to oversee each of those areas as we also focus on key initiatives in public safety, homeless, housing, and economic development."