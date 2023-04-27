Gov. Inslee hopes lawmakers return to Olympia before drug possession law expires

Inslee said there are "vigorous discussions" underway with state House and Senate leadership and hopes to solidify a date.

SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee hopes to bring lawmakers back to Olympia for a special session as early as May in an attempt to pass a new drug possession law before the current one expires in July.

Inslee said there are "vigorous discussions" underway with state House and Senate leadership to get the requisite votes to get a bill out and hopes to solidify a date for a special session soon.

"We need the Legislature to take action," Inslee said. "We should not be in a situation where cities act in sporadic, non-parallel form."

"The Legislature needs to produce a bill on this so we have a consistent Washington state standard," he added.

Washington state's current drug possession law expires July 1. It was created after the Washington Supreme Court struck down the main drug possession law in 2021 in a case known as State v. Blake, which found the statute violated the due process clause of the Constitution by allowing people to be arrested and convicted for drug possession, even if they didn't know they had drugs on them.

Lawmakers in Olympia tried to compromise on a new law before the regular session ended on April 23. Senate Bill 5536, which had been intensely negotiated to serve the interests of legislators pushing for a combination of both treatment and punishment, had Inslee's support. However, it was rejected at the last minute in the House.

Because the negotiated bill did not pass, drug possession would become legalized statewide come July 1, when the current law expires. Unless something happens before then, all enforcement power will go to local jurisdictions.