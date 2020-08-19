Slade Gorton, former Republican U.S. senator from Washington state, dies

Former Republican U.S. senator from Washington state Slade Gorton died at the age of 92.

SEATTLE — Slade Gorton, former Republican U.S. senator from Washington state, died at the age of 92 in his home Wednesday.

Gorton's 1994 election was the last time any Republican was elected to be a senator or governor in Washington state.

Gorton was the first Republican to call for an inquiry into President Nixon, and he was a key player in the Clinton impeachment, as well, as a member of the US Senate.

Gorton was born and raised in Chicago and graduated from Dartmouth College and Columbia University Law School. He served in the U.S. Army and the Air Force reserve.

He served in public office for 40 years, including: Washington State House of Representatives 1959-1969; as Washington State Attorney General 1969-1981; as United States Senator 1981-87, 1989-2001. Gorton served as a member of the 9/11 Commission 2003-2004 and the Washington State Redistricting Commission in 2011.

U.S. Senator Daniel Evans said Washington state "has lost a great public servant."

"Slade Gorton led a career of extraordinary distinction and we will deeply miss his voice of reason, expressed clearly, forcefully, and honestly," Evans said.

U.S. Senator Patty Murray says Gorton was a "distinguished Washingtonian and steadfast leader."