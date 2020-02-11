Dozens gather at Shopko on the South Hill for Trump rally and car parade

Tons of cars paraded through Spokane in support of President Trump ahead of election night. The parade caused clogged lanes and a minor backup downtown.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered on the South Hill Sunday for a rally and car parade through Spokane.

The rally was also held in support of gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp.

A KREM 2 Photographer at the parade says the volume of cars caused some clogged lanes and minor backups downtown.

Dozens of cars and trucks were decorated with Trump-Pence flags on each as the rally began at Shopko on the South Hill around 1 p.m.

The cars paraded from the South Hill to downtown Spokane and culminated in a Flag Wave, according to parade organizers.

Price said if the rally gets enough participants they will conduct a “USA March” through Riverfront Park.