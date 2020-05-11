7 arrested during Seattle demonstrations Wednesday night

One woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center after experiencing a "medical episode" while she was arrested.

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested seven people during demonstrations in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Around 9:50 p.m., one of the protesters, a 30-year-old woman, experienced a "medical episode" while she was being arrested for allegedly causing property damage near 12th Avenue and Pine Street, according to police.

Officers provided medical aid, and she was taken to Harborview Medical Center by the Seattle Fire Department. A hospital spokesperson said the woman was in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

According to Seattle police, it is unclear whether the medical issue was related to the arrest. The incident is being reviewed by the Force Investigation Team.

Protesters who were nearby said Seattle police are to blame. They were heard yelling at the police, asking what they had done to the woman.