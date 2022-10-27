Sen. Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley to take part in Town Hall discussion Sunday on KREM 2

SEATTLE — Washington state Senator Patty Murray and her midterm challenger, Tiffany Smiley, will participate in a town hall discussion on KREM 2 this Sunday, October 30, from 5 - 6 p.m.
The town hall will consist of Sen. Murray and Smiley answering live questions from audience members.
How to Watch
Town Hall | Sen. Patty Murray & Tiffany Smiley starting at 5 p.m
- KREM 2
- KREM.com
- KREM 2+ (text KREM2 to (509) 448-2000 for instructions on how to download)
- KREM 2's YouTube Page
Both candidates participated in a debate last Sunday at Gonzaga University. During the debate, both commented on inflation, immigration, abortion, and the January 6 attack at the Capitol.
Read more about last week's debate here, and watch the full debate in the video attached below: Differences between Sen. Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley made clear during US Senate debate
