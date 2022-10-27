Sen. Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley to take part in Town Hall discussion Sunday on KREM 2

Join KREM 2 this Sunday for a key town hall discussion between Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley heading into the midterm elections.

SEATTLE — Washington state Senator Patty Murray and her midterm challenger, Tiffany Smiley, will participate in a town hall discussion on KREM 2 this Sunday, October 30, from 5 - 6 p.m.

The town hall will consist of Sen. Murray and Smiley answering live questions from audience members.

How to Watch

Both candidates participated in a debate last Sunday at Gonzaga University. During the debate, both commented on inflation, immigration, abortion, and the January 6 attack at the Capitol.

Read more about last week's debate here, and watch the full debate in the video attached below: Differences between Sen. Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley made clear during US Senate debate

