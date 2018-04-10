U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., sparred with Republican challenger Susan Hutchison in a debate at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma on Monday.

The candidates largely fell along party lines when debating a variety of topics, including trade and tariffs, gun policy, immigration and border policy, health care, and foreign policy.

Cantwell, who is seeking her fourth term in office, agreed to the debate last month after initially declining due to logistical concerns with the date of the debate.

Hutchison served as the Washington state Republican Party chair for six years before stepping down earlier this year. Previously she worked as a TV news anchor.

Cantwell has raised nearly $9.9 million, and Hutchison has raised over $543,000, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Trade and tariffs

Cantwell stressed the cost of trade tensions and tariffs on Washington’s agricultural industry, saying she heard farmers say they were worried about the impact of the tariffs.

Cantwell also said the President has “got to stop using tariffs as first line of action” and only use it as a last resort.

Hutchison, who on her website says tariffs should be “discouraged,” said farmers were worried about uneven trading practices and willing to sustain “short-term pain for long-term gain.” Hutchison was pleased Trump was going after China to fix the disparities.

Immigration and border security

Cantwell said while border security is important, building a physical wall at the U.S.-Mexico border is a “waste of money.” Instead she said we should invest in better technology at the border.

Whether it’s a physical wall or something electronic, Hutchison said we just need to make sure the border is secure.

Trump tax cuts

Hutchison applauded President Donald Trump’s tax cuts as a win for Americans, spurring the economy. She said not only would she like to see the tax cuts made permanent, but she wants to see more tax cuts.

“There is no denying people have more money in their pockets,” Hutchison said.

Cantwell responded saying she would be happy to work to make middle class tax cuts permanent, but that the Trump tax cuts did not benefit Washington’s middle class, because of changes to the state and local deductions.

Gun policy

Cantwell pushed for several gun policy reforms, including raising the purchase age for semiautomatic rifles to 21 years old, banning bump stocks, and implementing extreme person laws, which temporarily suspend a person’s access to firearms if they are at risk of harming themselves or others.

“The right to bear arm is not just about militia,” Cantwell said. “But it doesn’t mean that the United States Senate can’t do something to better protect our students at schools.”

Hutchison responded saying if an 18-year-old has the right to defend their country, they should have the right as a law-abiding citizen to own a gun. She said the real issue we should be focusing on is addressing mental illness, which could help prevent gun deaths.

She also argued a lot of gun laws “hurt women” who may need to defend themselves against a domestic abuser and want to sleep with a loaded gun next to their bed.

“For every attempt to curtail the legal rights of gun owners, we are putting some people at risk,” Hutchison said.

KING 5 and dozens of other media partners are part of the Washington Debate Coalition founded in 2016. The Coalition has hosted previous U.S. Senate debates, a gubernatorial debate, and a mayoral debate, since launching.

