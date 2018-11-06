Seattle City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on legislation that would repeal the city’s recently passed head tax.

Seven Seattle council members and Mayor Jenny Durkan released a statement Monday that said: "We heard you."

"It is clear that the ordinance will lead to a prolonged, expensive political fight over the next five months that will do nothing to tackle our urgent housing and homelessness crisis," the statement read. "These challenges can only be addressed together as a city, and as importantly, as a state and a region."

Council President Bruce Harrell sponsored the legislation to repeal a $275-per-employee tax on businesses grossing more than $20 million in revenue.

The tax, which was signed by Durkan on May 16, is set to go into effect in January with a 2024 sunset clause. It aims to raise funds for housing and homelessness services.

The legislation came one day after a group that opposes the head tax announced it was “well over” its target to get a referendum to repeal the tax on the November ballot. No Tax on Jobs was trying to collect about 18,000 signatures by Thursday.

If City Council were to repeal the tax without a referendum, it would avoid additional election costs, according to the legislation summary note.

"The No Tax on Jobs Coalition appreciates that the Seattle City Council has heard the voices of the people loud and clear and are now reconsidering this ill-conceived tax," the group's spokesperson John Murray wrote in a statement.

City Council will discuss repealing the head tax during a special meeting in Council Chambers on Tuesday at 12 p.m. The Council is expected to vote on the measure during the meeting, according to Harrell’s office.

