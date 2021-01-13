Rep. Dan Newhouse says he supports impeach of President Trump

This means that Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers is the only Washington lawmaker to not publicly say they support the impeachment or removal of President Trump.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Representative Dan Newhouse (R – WA 04) has said he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump in light of the armed mob that breached the United State Capitol and led to the deaths of five people last Wednesday.

Newhouse, a Republican, joins a growing list of Washington federal lawmakers who have said they will vote yes on impeachment in the House of Representatives.

"A vote against this impeachment is a vote to validate the unacceptable violence we witnessed in our nation’s capital. It is also a vote to condone President Trump’s inaction. He did not strongly condemn the attack nor did he call in reinforcements when our officers were overwhelmed. Our country needed a leader, and President Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office," Newhouse said in a statement. "I will vote yes on the articles of impeachment.”

In fact, all but one Washington Congressional lawmaker has said they support the impeachment effort or have called for President Trump’s removal for office.

The only one to not issue a statement supporting or opposing impeachment is Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R – WA 05). KREM has reached out to Rodgers’ office for a statement.

However, even if the vote passes the House, the Associated Press has reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will not for an emergency session to rule on an impeachment trial, all but guaranteeing the impeachment won’t go through before President Trump leaves office.