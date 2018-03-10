Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the number four ranking Republican in the U.S. House, acknowledged a tough race. Drive around Spokane, and it's hard to miss the signs –campaign signs mark many residential streets outside of the city center.

“This election is close; this election is close all over the country,” said McMorris Rodgers.

McMorris Rodgers remains closely aligned with an administration and a president that draws praise from loyal supporters who packed a fundraiser event Tuesday headlined by Vice President Mike Pence.

"He’s unorthodox, kind of a wild cowboy, and I love him,” said Lloyd McCarty, a supporter of President Donald Trump and McMorris Rodgers.

However, outside the Spokane Convention Center, a group of protestors demonstrated as the “Trump Baby balloon” floated above.

The current political climate of intense divide is coupled with historical trends that don't favor the party in power.

“History would say that we would lose 24 seats on average; the majority is a 23-seat majority, so it's really close,” said McMorris Rodgers. “It only underscores how important it is that people get out and vote, that people get involved, and if they like the direction the country is headed, if they’re encouraged by the economy, by the commitment to rebuilding the military,” she continued.

Her Democratic challenger Lisa Brown, the former chancellor of Washington State University Spokane, is no stranger to politics.

Like McMorris Rodgers, she has roots in the state legislature. First elected in 1992, she served around 20 years in Olympia, eventually becoming Senate majority leader.

“I believe people want change in Washington D.C., and after 14 years of the same congressional representation, I think they're ready for a new voice, an independent voice for Eastern Washington,” said Brown.

Brown who’s also a former economics professor is now banking on support from college students and younger voters.

“Students are very interested in this election,” said Brown. “There's a lot at stake for them. They care about the environment and net neutrality and the future, the student loan debt crisis.”

Supporters of Brown say they're also galvanized by the issue of health care, in a city where hospitals are a top employer.

“I think that's the main driver, and I would hope it would be for this election,” said voter Valerie Kurbis, who does not identify with either party but says she will plans to vote for Brown.

“(McMorris Rodgers') record on health care is really out of sync with the district, and that's why they felt the need to bring in the reinforcements from D.C.,” said Brown referencing the Vice President’s visit and McMorris Rodgers' support last year of the Republican-led effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“We need health care reform," countered McMorris Rodgers. "The legislation I supported was in response to too many families, too many individuals, too many small businesses continue to have double-digit premium increases.”

Health care is now just one of many topics that could drive turnout this November, in addition to trade, immigration, and the fight in the Senate on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Midterm elections are considered a referendum on the party in power and the President, and in this year's case, an electorate that seems increasing more polarized.

"It's a tough one, but nothing Trump has done is normal; he wasn't supposed to win," said McCarty, a Trump supporter.

“If it's a blue wave, I'll accept it; if it isn't, I'll accept it,” he continued.

National political pundits still consider Washington’s 5th district a Republican-leaning district, but a new poll released by the Brown campaign has the race neck-and-neck within the margin of error.

The 5th District, which includes Spokane and nine other Eastern Washington counties, has remained Republican for nearly 25 years ever since former Democratic Speaker of the House Tom Foley was ousted in a GOP wave year.

