OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee appointed the first Native American to the Washington Supreme Court.

Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis was appointed by Gov. Inslee to fill the final year of Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst's term.

Fairhurst is retiring in January. Justice Debra Stephens was elected by her fellow members of the court to take that top spot.

Stephens will be sworn in to her new role next month, and Montoya-Lewis will be sworn in as justice that same day.