Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will be visiting Seattle this weekend.

The mayor from South Bend, Ind., is planning an evening rally at the Moore Theatre with his supporters on Saturday. Dec. 14, according to his campaign.

You will have to get tickets for the 6:30 p.m. event ahead of time.

There are talks of two more meet-and-greets in Seattle the following day for Buttigieg, but those events haven't been formally announced.

This will be Mayor Pete's second visit to Seattle since declaring his candidacy for the 2020 presidential race.

Buttigieg said he plans to bring a new kind of politics to the White House, one that will rally Americans together behind "bold ideas" to solve America's greatest problems.

