MISSOULA, Mt. — Third time a charm?

President Donald Trump will be coming to Montana a third time this election cycle with an Oct. 18 rally in Missoula, a Republican official said.

The time and location of the event were not available as of Thursday morning. The visit had not yet been confirmed by the White House.

Trump has already been in Montana in support of GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, who is running against Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Tester in the Nov. 6 election and to back Rep. Greg Gianforte, who is running against Democrat Kathleen Williams.

He appeared in front of large crowds July 5 in Great Falls and Sept. 6 in Billings.

This is at least a fourth visit to Montana for the president, as he came to Billings as a candidate in the 2016 presidential election.

He won the state by 20 points over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

According to a chart by Lee Newspapers, President Harry Truman visited Montana three times as president. He came to Butte in 1948. Butte, Havre and Great Falls in 1950 and Kalispell (Hungry Horse Dam) in 1952.

Information from: The Great Falls Tribune

Reach Phil Drake at 406-422-0772 or pdrake@greatfallstribune.com

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved