Hundreds gather outside Justice Center in another night of protests in Portland

Protests in Portland continue as federal officers remain in the city, despite calls from local and national leaders for them to leave.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people again gathered outside the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland Saturday night. The area has been the site of many clashes over the past seven weeks between law enforcement and protesters calling for police reform and an end to systemic racism.

Another group of protesters gathered outside the police precinct in North Portland and marched to the Portland police union building on North Lombard Street. Portland police said the group vandalized a police vehicle during the march.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon on Saturday tweeted a photo showing new fencing around the Justice Center. The agency said the purpose of the fence was to de-escalate tension between protesters and federal law enforcement officers who currently occupy the city.

Heavy fences up around federal courthouse pic.twitter.com/zj5Vvn5grF — Mr8@8 (@mr8at8) July 19, 2020

Videos on social media show protesters taking down parts of the fence. Portland police said protesters are using the removed fencing to barricade doors at the Justice Center.

New heavy fencing around federal court house has been removed by protestors pic.twitter.com/guf79KkKvm — Mr8@8 (@mr8at8) July 19, 2020

Also, beginning Saturday night command from the Federal Protective Service will not work in the Portland police incident command center, the Portland Police Bureau said.

based on recent actions by federal law enforcement officers I am not comfortable having them in our space. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 19, 2020

The move came after confrontations between police and protesters Friday night. Federal officers were the first to use force and tear gas to disperse protesters, but later in the night Portland police also joined the effort to disperse demonstrators, although the bureau said it did not use tear gas. PPB said officers intervened because protesters were throwing projectiles, setting off "commercial grade fireworks" and using fencing to block the doors of the Multnomah County Justice Center. Seven people were arrested. One officer suffered minor injuries, police said.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty released a statement Saturday criticizing Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Bureau for its actions, which came after a candlelight vigil she put together outside the Justice Center in support of protesters' rights to free speech and assembly.

The presence of federal officers in Portland has drawn the ire of city, state and congressional leaders. Mayor Ted Wheeler called the federal occupancy an attack on our democracy. Gov. Kate Brown said President Trump's administration is using Portland as a photo opportunity focused on "scoring political points." Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden said federal officers are only escalating tensions. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Earl Blumenauer released a joint statement Saturday, saying "the House is committed to moving swiftly to curb these egregious abuses of power immediately.”

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf visited Portland and called protesters "extremists" and "violent anarchists" on Twitter, saying, "we will prevail."

Various events took place across Portland on Saturday in support of protesters, the Black Lives Matter movement and efforts to defund and abolish police.

A "Wall of Moms" marched to the Justice Center to create a human barrier between Portland police and protesters.

There was also a Black Lives Matter occupy event at Lents Park in Southeast Portland. A Black Lives Matter March for Justice was planned from Holladay Park in Northeast Portland to Pioneer Courthouse in downtown.