Police association calls on Rep. Johnson to retract comment that police 'go around killing people'

It's part of an ongoing dispute between law enforcement and the state Legislature rooted in policing laws.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Some Washington state law enforcement leaders are calling on Rep. Jesse Johnson to retract a comment made on Twitter that they call "inflammatory, dangerous and divisive."

In response to a video created by different sheriff's departments across the state pushing back against the laws, Johnson tweeted: “The legislature did what needed to be done and some police got angry because they’re (sic) culture must shift and they can’t go around killing people.”

Johnson, a Democrat, represents the 30th Legislative District, which includes Federal Way, Des Moines and Auburn.

The laws getting pushback from police include two reform bills, House Bill 1310 and 1054, which Johnson authored. Among the main sticking points are restrictions set in place by House Bill 1054 on when police can pursue a suspect in a vehicle. Johnson has defended the law.

However, that defense went too far with Johnson's tweet, law enforcement leaders such as Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett say. Burnett said the comment is offensive.

"We're out there to save lives, not kill people," he said.

The Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs is one of several groups calling for Johnson to retract the statement. Teresa Taylor, the council's executive director, said she wants Johnson to acknowledge that his "terminology is not consistent with a person who has a desire to see community and law enforcement come together."

The Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs authored a letter to Johnson. In the letter from the Association, law enforcement leaders write that while they "respectfully opposed" some of the bills authored by Rep. Johnson, they continued to respect him and his role as an elected leader.

In a prepared statement sent to KING 5, Johnson said the association "chose not to participate in the process of creating these laws," and that it is "no surprise" it would "attempt to arbitrate a Twitter comment through the media."

"The Legislature passed landmark police accountability after an outcry caused by unnecessary police violence. We need to think differently about policing and community safety," the statement reads. "We also need to listen to a wider range of voices when making policies in this area. I have heard far too many times, from too many community members, that they do not feel safe around or respected by our law enforcement. That is why our accountability laws emphasize safety, respect, and de-escalation.