CALIFORNIA, USA — Gov. Gavin Newsom has rejected a bankruptcy reorganization plan that Pacific Gas and Electric reached just last week with thousands of wildfire victims.

Newsom says in a five-page letter to PG&E CEO William D. Johnson that the plan's most important elements are providing safe and reliable power to its customers.

He says the proposed plan does not achieve that. People lost homes, businesses and family members in a series of devastating fires blamed on the utility's negligence and outdated infrastructure.

One of the attorneys representing thousands of fire victims said Friday night he hopes PG&E can still pull together a revised proposal that will satisfy the governor.

