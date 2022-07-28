U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Coeur d'Alene

Buttigieg visited Coeur d'Alene to talk about making U.S. infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather events including wildfires, floods and landslides.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wildfires and making states more resilient against them was a big topic of discussion at the Western Governor's Association's annual meeting in Coeur d'Alene this week.

Among those in attendance was U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

KREM 2's Mark Hanrahan had the chance to interview him today and asked him about what the Biden administration is doing to help improve Washington and Idaho's infrastructure and make it more resistant to things like wildfires.

"Well, my main message is about partnership," Buttigieg said. "Look, we don't agree on everything, but I sat down today with republican and democratic governors who are interested in ways to make sure that they can have better road and bridges and airports and all of the other things that we work on."

Buttigieg pointed to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill passed by Congress last year, which he says will yield real results for people in Washington and Idaho.



Both states are getting billions to improve highways and millions for work on aging bridges.



He also pointed-out that federal funding is helping to pay for a terminal renovation project at the Spokane International Airport and a new terminal at the Pullman-Moscow Airport.

"They've needed that for a long time, but haven't' been able to do it because they needed the money," Buttigieg said. "Now, with President Biden's package, we're actually getting it done."

But, Secretary Buttigieg says the pressing topic in Coeur d'Alene was making infrastructure more resilient to things like wildfires and extreme weather.

"So, what we're doing it thinking about resilience instead of just putting things back the way they where," Buttigieg said. "If you've got a road that's getting washed out by extreme weather events every year or two, should we really be rebuilding it the exact same way or can we design it in a smarter, better way so it's more robust with all of the problems that are coming our way."

Buttigieg says later this week, his department plans to roll out an initiative to make U.S. transportation more resistant to extreme weather; a growing problem, especially in the west.

"You know the effects of climate change are upon us and whatever words you use to describe that issue it is real and we've got to do something about it," Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg ran for president in 2020 and this week, there's renewed speculation on if he plans to run again following a new poll out of New Hampshire. In that poll, he slightly edged out President Biden as the proffered candidate among democrats for 2024.

"No, I've got my hands full with this day job and I'm proud to be apart of President Biden's cabinet and doing my best to deliver on his vision for great transportation for everybody through this infrastructure package," Buttigieg said.

So, whatever his plans are for a potential future run, he's clearly not ready to announce anything.

