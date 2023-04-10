Patty Murray 2nd in presidential succession after House Speaker ousted

Murray was sworn in as the Senate pro tempore in January which made her the first woman in the position and the third in line in the presidential succession.

SEATTLE — Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) is now second in line for president of the United States after the House of Representatives voted to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy — if only momentarily.

Murray was sworn in as the Senate pro tempore in January which made her the first woman in the position and the third in line in the presidential succession. She was briefly second in line earlier this year while the House voted over 15 rounds to elect McCarthy as Speaker.

The presidential order of succession consists of Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House and Senate pro tempore followed by cabinet members.

McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday — a first in U.S. history, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives. Stillness fell as the presiding officer gaveled the vote closed, 216-210, saying the office of the speaker “is hereby declared vacant.”

Moments later, a top McCarthy ally, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), took the gavel and, according to House rules, was named speaker pro tempore, to serve in the office until a new speaker is chosen. As speaker pro tempore, McHenry has limited power and does not fall in the succession line because he does not formally hold the title of House Speaker.

McCarthy told lawmakers in the evening he would not run again for speaker, putting the gavel up for grabs.

Murray said she was "truly honored" by the position of president pro tempore in a statement in January after she was sworn in.

As president pro tempore, Murray presides over the Senate in the absence of the vice president. Additionally, the pro tempore has several other responsibilities, including appointing the director of the Congressional Budget Office, as well as the Senate legislative and legal counsel. President pro tempore also makes appointments to national commissions and advisory boards.

The president pro tempore can also administer oaths required by the Constitution, sign legislation, preside with the speaker of the House when the houses are in joint sessions or meetings and fulfill other obligations.