Right now, none of the restrooms in buildings owned by the City of Spokane have changing tables, according to Spokane City Councilwoman Karen Stratton

Stratton said that makes it difficult for parents who want or need to interact with the city, so she is proposing an ordinance that would put tables in every building the city owns, starting with City Hall.

"If [people] want to come to a council meeting, and have a child with them, it makes it easier," Stratton said. "We should be doing everything we can to make it at least convenient for people to come down and be part of city government or do business at city hall."

The ordinance would mandate that all publicly-accessible restrooms in city-owned buildings have tables. That applies to both women's and men's bathrooms.

"[Dads] have every right, too, to have a changing station in the men's restroom, so they can make that as easy as possible," Stratton said.

According to the ordinance, two tables would be installed every year until every bathroom is equipped. There are also some exceptions for park bathrooms right now.

Stratton hopes that other places will start installing more tables if the city sets an example.

"Really kind of starting the conversation, starting that movement. A lot of cities are doing it," she said. "Lot of young couples with young kids running around and I think it's just the right thing to do."

However, she doesn't want the city to ever start mandating private businesses to install tables.

Stratton estimates the first two will cost the city about $5,000 and will be installed by the end of the summer due to some construction that will be needed to install them.

She says the full council seems to be on board with the measure right now. However, the council won't actually vote on the ordinance until April 15.

