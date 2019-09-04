According to Spokane City Councilwoman Karen Stratton, right now, none of the restrooms in city-owned buildings have changing tables.

She says that makes it hard for parents who want or need to interact with the city, to do so.

So, Stratton is proposing an ordinance that would put tables in every building the city owns, starting with City Hall.

"If [people] want to come to a council meeting, and have a child with them, it makes it easier," said Stratton. "We should be doing everything we can to make it at least convenient for people to come down and be part of city government or do business at city hall."

The ordinance would mandate that all publicly-accessible restrooms in city-owned buildings have tables. That applies to women's bathrooms as well as men's.

"[Dads] have every right too to have a changing station in the men's restroom, so they can make that as easy as possible," said Stratton.

According to the ordinance, two tables would be installed every year until every bathroom is equipped. Though, there are some exceptions for park bathrooms right now.

Stratton hopes that if the city sets the example, other places will start installing more tables too.

"Really kind of starting the conversation, stating that movement. A lot of cities are doing it," she said. "Lot of young couple with young kids running around, and I think it's just the right thing to do."

However, she doesn't want the city to ever start mandating private businesses to install tables.

Stratton estimates that because of some construction that'll need to be done to install the tables, these first two will cost the city about $5,000 and will be installed by the end of the summer.

She says right now, the full council seems to be on board with the measure. However, they won't actually vote on it until April 15.