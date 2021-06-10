Obama to stump for McAuliffe in Virginia governor's race

McAuliffe’s campaign said in a news release that the two would appear together in Richmond on Oct. 23. Details about the event are forthcoming.

Former President Barack Obama is coming to Richmond this month to campaign with fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the final stretch of the competitive race for Virginia governor.

McAuliffe is running against GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin as he seeks a second, non-consecutive term in office. Youngkin is a former private equity executive and first-time political candidate.

Obama also visited Richmond for a rally with Democrat Ralph Northam during the 2017 gubernatorial race.

McAuliffe is also set to campaign with Stacey Abrams, who gained national prominence as the Democratic candidate in Georgia's 2018 gubernatorial election. Her organization Fair Fight is also widely credited for helping Democratic candidates win races in Georgia's 2020-21 elections.

A poll released from The Wason Center last week shows a close race between McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin. McAuliffe leads Youngkin 49% to 45% among likely voters, which falls within the poll's 4.2% margin of error. Since the center's last poll in August, independents have significantly moved toward all three Republican candidates.