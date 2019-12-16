SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea has a challenger for 2020.

Nurse practitioner Lori Feagan announced her campaign for Washington state Legislature on Monday, running as the Democratic challenger against Rep. Matt Shea.

Shea represents Washington’s 4th District, which encapsulates the area surrounding Spokane Valley. He has a history of politically controversial statements that resonated with voters in eastern Washington but drew criticism from other elected officials on both sides of the aisle.

Shea has come under fire this year after multiple investigative reports from newspaper The Guardian showed chats between Shea and three men proposing surveillance of political opponents and confronting opponents with violence.

A report from The Guardian also claims Shea supported a group called Team Rugged, which offered "biblical warfare" training for men. Shea faced backlash in Nov. 2018 for releasing a document titled "Biblical Basis for Warfare," which outlined how to fight a biblical war and how to form a "Holy Army."

Feagan says she came to eastern Washington nearly 40 years ago, attending Spokane Community College for her licensed practical nurse degree and attending Washington State University Spokane for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Feagan spent five years caring for adults at Eastern State Hospital, 18 years working as a nurse at Valley Hospital Medical Center, and the past 10 years as a nurse practitioner in Spokane Valley. She also volunteers for organizations that support at-risk youth, vulnerable adults and families.

She released a statement on Monday along with the announcement of her campaign:

“I have had the honor of caring for thousands of people, oftentimes when they were at their most vulnerable. Never have I asked anyone about their religious or spiritual beliefs, their immigration status, their sexual orientation, or their political affiliation as a condition of my compassion.”

“Despite the divide we’re seeing in politics right now, our residents of the 4th Legislative District share many of the same needs, hopes, and core values. We value our families and our need to keep them safe and healthy. We value opportunity and hard work as we each try to forge our own path to prosperity. We share the hope to be able to retire with security and dignity when we’re ready. We value the freedoms we have as Americans, and our veterans who have fought to defend them.

Quality of life for our community can’t be achieved by giving in to extremism, fringe political ideology, or personal agendas. We have too much to accomplish, and we deserve an effective representative who will focus on our needs in Eastern Washington, not stand in the way of getting real work done for the community we love.

We deserve a representative who is thoughtful and balanced, who will maintain their moral integrity while listening and working collaboratively with those of differing experiences, perspectives, and priorities. I lead with integrity, and I believe in the Golden rule. I am running for office because I believe we deserve better. It’s time to have a representative that we can count on. I am committed to representing the unique needs and common values of our community.”

More information about Feagan’s campaign is available on her website.

