Idaho Rep. Paul Amador' re-election campaign endorsed by NSA

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — State Rep. Paul Amador’s re-election campaign has been officially endorsed by the National Rifle Association, as reported by the Coeur d'Alene Press.

“On behalf of NRA members in Idaho House District 4B, I am pleased to announce your NRA-PVF "A" rating and endorsement for the 2022 Idaho Primary Election. This endorsement is a reflection of your steadfast support and demonstrated leadership on Second Amendment issues during your tenure in the Legislature,” said NRA State Director Aoibheann Cline.

The NRA has over 5 million members in the United States and is considered the leading organization defending Second Amendment rights in America.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the NRA. I know many Idahoans strongly value their second amendment rights and are also passionate about their access to the outdoors and hunting opportunities. This endorsement is a very strong indication of my second amendment voting record while serving in the Idaho legislature,” said Amador.

Amador is a three-term member of the Idaho House of Representatives, he resides in Coeur d’Alene with his wife and two children.