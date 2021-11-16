Some North Idaho representatives oppose censure of lawmaker for doxxing intern who reported rape

Rep. Priscilla Giddings's censure stemmed from sharing an article that identified a 19-year-old intern who accused former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — By a vote of her peers, Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird was censured Monday and unseated from one of her legislative committees, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

The censure stems from an ethics complaint filed against Giddings in May for sharing an article that identified a 19-year-old legislative intern who accused former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, of rape. Twenty-five House members signed onto the complaint.

Von Ehlinger had his first court appearance Oct. 14 for two felony charges — rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object. The former representative pleaded not guilty in District Court Nov. 8. Ehlinger's next court appearance is April 26, 2022.

The recommendation was passed by a House vote of 49-19, with two abstentions, on Monday. However, North Idaho lawmakers represented 26% of the opposition.

Here is the breakdown:

Nay

• Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard,

• Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens

• Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Dalton Gardens

• Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Post Falls

• Rep. Tony Wisniewski, R-Post Falls

Aye

• Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay

• Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene

• Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene

Giddings, who represents Shoshone and part of Bonner County, also voted against her censure. During deliberations on the House floor, she said she "would not have done anything differently" and that her "intention is pure."

Scott, Barbieri and Wisniewski spoke in defense of Giddings during the two-hour floor session.

Giddings is a candidate in the 2022 lieutenant governor race.

She will be removed from the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee, which presides over state employee laws. However, Giddings will keep her seat on two powerful House committees — State Affairs and Local Government, Resources & Conservation.