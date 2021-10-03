North Idaho school levy election results

KREM will have live updating election results from the North Idaho school levy votes on March 9 starting at 8 p.m. on KREM.com and the KREM 2 App.

NORTH IDAHO -- Ten school districts in North Idaho have elections on March 9, where voters will weigh in on levies that help fund school districts.

Some of the levies cross multiple counties. KREM has factored those voter returns into election results. Results are expected between 8-9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

School levies are homeowner taxes that support school districts. The levy proposals usually slightly alter the amount homeowners are taxed, depending on how much money districts request for staffing or projects. The details of how each levy would support schools is listed in the ballot and in this article below.

Idaho also has a homeowner tax exemption that reduces the amount homeowners are taxed. The exemption removes 50% of the property value and up to one acre of land from property tax, up to $100,000. So if someone owns a home worth $400,000, they would only pay tax on $300,000.

North Idaho Levy Results:

Coeur d’Alene School District Supplemental Levy

If approved, the Coeur d’Alene School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $145.54 per $100,000 of assessed taxable value, per year.

Lakeland Supplemental Levy

If approved, the Lakeland Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to help finance district maintenance and operations, of $222 per $100,000 of assessed taxable value, per year.

West Bonner Supplemental Levy

If approved, the West Bonner County School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $146.95 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Post Falls School District Supplemental Levy

If approved, the Post Falls School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $102.18 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Kootenai Joint School District 274 Supplemental Maintenance and Operations Levy

If approved, the Kootenai Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a two-year supplemental maintenance and operations levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $96.21 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Genesee Joint School District Supplemental Levy

If approved, the Genesee Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district maintenance and operations, to the amount of $447.70 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year.

Kendrick Joint School District Supplemental Levy

If approved, the Kendrick Joint School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy for two years to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $485.84 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Potlatch School District Supplemental Levy

If approved, the Potlatch School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $533.67 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, for one year.

Troy School District Supplemental Maintenance and Operations Levy

If approved, the Troy School District Board of Trustees would be allowed to place a supplemental maintenance and operations levy to fund district operations and maintenance, to the amount of $546.00 per $100,000 taxable assessed value, for one year.

Highland Joint School District No. 305 Supplemental Levy