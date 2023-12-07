Nick Brown announces campaign for Washington Attorney General

Brown served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington from October 2021 until his resignation in June.

SEATTLE — Former U.S. Attorney and General Counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee Nick Brown announced his campaign for Washington Attorney General on Tuesday morning.

Brown was named the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington in 2021 and served until his resignation in June. Current Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has launched an exploratory campaign to replace Inslee as Governor of Washington.

“Keeping Washington families safe has been my life’s work,” said Brown in a statement. “As U.S. Attorney, I successfully prosecuted violent crime, drug cartels, and people who preyed on children. As general counsel for Governor Inslee, I stood up to Donald Trump to help stop the Muslim ban. In the Army JAG Corps, I fought to defend our soldiers and our freedom. As Attorney General, I’ll keep fighting for the people and families of Washington every day.”

Brown was raised in Pierce County and eventually earned a law degree from Harvard Law School, serving in the Army as a JAG officer after graduation. Brown also earned a Bronze Star for his service in Iraq.

Ferguson was first elected as Washington's Attorney General in 2012, and has yet to officially announce his campaign for Governor.

State Sen. Manka Dhingra, a Redmond Democrat who serves as deputy majority leader, is the only other candidate so far. She has been a senior deputy prosecutor in King County for the past 20 years and helped train police in crisis intervention.

