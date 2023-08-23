After organization disruptions, new director of Washington Office of Equity is named

Megan Matthews is named the new director of the office following the removal of Dr. Karen Johnson.

SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has officially appointed a new director for the Washington State Office of Equity.

Inslee named Megan Matthews as the new director Wednesday morning.

Matthews has been the acting director since May when former director Dr. Karen Johnson was removed from the position for making inappropriate comments and unreasonable requests. Johnson was the office's first director and held the position from March 2021 until May.

During Wednesday’s announcement, Inslee said Matthews will help the office succeed.

“This agency is central to our work promoting equity and justice for all,” said Inslee. “I look forward to continuing to work with Megan and her office to implement policy priorities that make it possible for all Washingtonians to thrive and live healthy, successful lives.”

Since April 2021, Matthews has served as the assistant director of the Office of Equity. Before that, she worked as an engagement manager for the Department of Social and Health Services economic services administration. Matthews has also served as the chair of Washington State Blacks United in Leadership and Diversity.

“Thank you to those in the community and state government who have supported our office,” said Matthews. “Together, we will make Washington a state where everyone belongs and has access to the resources, power, and opportunities they need to thrive.”

Matthews is from Tacoma and received her master’s degree in public administration from The Evergreen State College.