The Senate voted Friday to advance Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court. The procedural vote started a 30-hour window of debate on the Senate floor. The deadline for a final vote is Saturday at 2 p.m. PT.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., told her fellow lawmakers Friday night that she thought the Senate must do better.

"So many people in America are counting on us, so many women in America are counting on us, so many tribal women are counting on us. The statistics are just too high," Cantwell said.

She used a court case from Washington state as an argument against Kavanaugh.

"If Judge Kavanaugh were to serve a lifetime appointment on the court he could pose threats to LGBTQ Americans," Cantwell said. "The Supreme Court will likely hear cases that will impact this community. There are cases pending such as the Arlene flowers case where a florist refused to provide services for a gay couple's wedding."

Cantwell says she researched Kavanaugh before voicing her opinion on the matter.

"I didn't make a decision right away. I went back and researched his record. I looked at these decisions on these basic rights that so many Americans are counting on, and I can tell you this -- these rights, you cannot count on Judge Kavanaugh, and therefore he does not get my advice and consent to move forward to the Supreme Court."

Cantwell's Republican challenger Susan Hutchison called for the FBI report to be released to the public. She has not spoken directly about Kavanaugh, but tweeted about ending Supreme Court debate sessions: "Senate Democrats can delay, obstruct, resist no longer."

Earlier Friday night, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., implored Senators against confirming Kavanaugh, saying it would send the wrong message to victims of sexual assault.

“What does it say to young girls in high school and college today?” Murray said. “They’re going to get away with it, so be quiet. Cause it’ll only ruin your life, not theirs.”

Murray said she believed Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party in 1982 when they were teens.

“I watched her with tears in my eyes, because she was honest,” Murray said. “She was persuasive; she was credible.”

Murray also worried the Senate could risk sending the message that because the incident allegedly happened decades ago it excuses the attacker.

“My colleagues say, ‘Well it was high school. It was college.’” Murray said. “Really, is that what want? Young boys in high school today to think it’s ok? Don’t worry, whatever you do in high school does not count?”

She recalled the hearings of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991 after Anita Hill accused him of sexual harassment in the workplace. Murray said lawmakers may not have believed Hill then but urged them to stand behind Blasey Ford now by rejecting the Kavanaugh nomination.

“We’re changing,” Murray said. “We’re growing, we’re speaking out, and it’s so imperative that this Senate stands behind them.”

