Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., implored Senators against confirming U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying Friday it would send the wrong message to victims of sexual assault.

“What does it say to young girls in high school and college today?” Murray said. “They’re going to get away with it, so be quiet. Cause it’ll only ruin your life, not theirs.”

Senators have 30 hours to debate Kavanaugh’s confirmation after a procedural vote Friday morning. The Senate has until 2 p.m. PT Saturday for a final vote.

Murray said she believed Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party in 1982 when they were teens.

“I watched her with tears in my eyes, because she was honest,” Murray said. “She was persuasive; she was credible.”

Murray also worried the Senate could risk sending the message that because the incident allegedly happened decades ago it excuses the attacker.

“My colleagues say, ‘Well it was high school. It was college.’” Murray said. “Really, is that what want? Young boys in high school today to think it’s ok? Don’t worry, whatever you do in high school does not count?”

She recalled the hearings of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991 after Anita Hill accused him of sexual harassment in the workplace. Murray said lawmakers may not have believed Hill then but urged them to stand behind Blasey Ford now by rejecting the Kavanaugh nomination.

“We’re changing,” Murray said. “We’re growing, we’re speaking out, and it’s so imperative that this Senate stands behind them.”

