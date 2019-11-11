ATLANTA — Tuesday the Supreme Court will begin deciding what happens to hundreds of thousands of young people brought into the United States illegally as children.

Justices will hear arguments on President Trump's plan to end the controversial DACA program.

Under DACA, nearly 800,000 "dreamers" have been allowed to live and work in the country, protected from deportation, at least for now.

The controversial program, is officially known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The initiative started in 2012 through an executive order under then President Barack Obama.

It allowed people to remain in the United States if they were under the age of 16 when their parents illegally brought them into the country, if that happened prior to 2007.

After initially saying DACA would be allowed to continue, President Trump later tried to shut down it down in 2017, simply by calling it illegal, without an explanation or analysis of the impact to the immigrant community.

The Justice Department says neither an analysis nor an explanation is needed. DACA supporters, though, claim federal law requires the Trump Administration to give a detailed explanation for wanting to end the program that affects hundreds of thousands of people.

Data shows more than 90 percent of DACA recipients have a job, nearly half are in school and many don't know the language or culture of their home countries. About 18 percent of DACA participants are age 31 and older, with careers, mortgages and other financial responsibilities that come with supporting a life.

The high court's decision could also have big implications in Georgia.



The Center for American Progress says Georgia has more than 21,110 DACA recipients who arrived here, on average, when they were 7-years-old. The group says there are about 50,000 people living in mixed-status households, with 7,600 U.S born children of DACA recipients in the state.

The Trump Administration says the creation of DACA was "legally questionable" and should have been left to Congress, but so far three federal appeals courts have blocked the administration's efforts to end the program.

Right now DACA remains in existence, but only for those enrolled before President Trump attempted to end it.

A decision from the Supreme Court isn't expected to come until sometime next spring, meaning the issue could become a factor in the upcoming 2020 presidential election next year.

