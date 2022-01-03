Local politicians around the Inland Northwest comment on Biden's State of the Union Address

Local politicians, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, offered statements on President Joe Biden's recent State of the Union Address

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local politicians across the Inland Northwest are offering their opinions on President Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little was among those who released statements, and his comments were anything but complimentary.

"Joe Biden ran on promises of uniting the country and restoring America’s respect throughout the world," Gov. Little said. "Instead, one year into his Administration, we have witnessed complete failure on both fronts. From the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, to deadly drugs flowing in through the open southern border, to halting efforts to make our nation energy independent, this Administration has put America on a path toward decline."

In addition to Gov. Little, Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse (R) criticized the president's "failure to provide any real solutions" to the current Russian invasion of Ukraine and other crises affecting America directly. He also argued that Biden spent too much time "bragging" about his infrastructure package.

"Americans right now are struggling to pay to heat their homes, put gas in their tanks, or put food on their table," Rep. Newhouse said. "Bragging about investments in new, untested technologies is just out of touch."

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) also emphasized current struggles facing the nation in his comments on Biden's address.

"Americans are experiencing the sting of the highest inflation in 40 years, a record-breaking crisis at the southern border, out-of-control crime rates, drastic attempts at federal government overreach and the left’s attacks on American oil and gas and our energy independence," Sen. Crapo said.

Fellow U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) argued that the Biden administration's failure to deter Putin in 2021 fed Russia a perception of "western weakness."

"The sanctions and weapons transfers thus far are a good first step, but we must do more," Sen Risch said. "My NYET Act spells out exactly what should happen to stop Putin, including the immediate imposition of secondary sanctions.”

Not all reactions to Biden's address were negative. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) stated that she is glad the president is "taking strong steps to hold Russia accountable for its unjustified and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine."