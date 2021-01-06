Idaho woman involved in U.S. Capitol riot is recommended 3 years in prison by Department of Justice

A sentencing memorandum states that 56-year-old Yvonne St Cyr is "someone who does what she wants despite the rules, regulations and the law."

IDAHO, USA — New court documents show U.S. attorneys believe 56-year-old Yvonne St Cyr should spend nearly three years in prison for her role in the capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

A jury found St Cyr, who is from Idaho, guilty of six charges last spring. Those charges include two counts of "interfering with police officers during civil disorder" and "entering and remaining in a restricted building."

St Cyr was also involved in "disorderly and disruptive conduct." In a 41-page sentencing memorandum filed on Sept. 2, the Department of Justice laid the groundwork for why the judge should consider a 33-month sentence.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves also recommends three years of supervised release and about $2,000 in fines. He cited federal advisory guidelines.

The document states that 33 months in prison would "reflect the gravity and seriousness of St Cyr's conduct."

St Cyr originally traveled to Washington D.C. in 2021 to attend former president Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, according to the memorandum. Afterward, she marched with others toward the U.S. Capitol.

While at the riot, St Cyr "intentionally disobeyed officers" and pushed through the police line barricades on the Lower West Plaza. Eventually, St Cyr went into the capitol and live-streamed video from a senator's hideaway office.

In a previous interview with KTVB, St Cyr said she went into the hideaway room to call her husband; she also did not express any regret about storming the capitol.

"I did not have any intention of committing a crime," she said. "If I am guilty of poor judgment and I'm guilty, then I'll own that. But I still believe what I did was the right thing."

U.S. attorneys who worked on the memo do not agree. The document states St Cyr is "someone who does what she wants despite the rules, regulations and the law."

Jan. 6 was not St Cyr's first run-in with the law. She was previously discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps for a drug offense and also convicted of trespassing at an Idaho government building.

St Cyr is one of six Idahoans who have been charged in connection with the capitol riot, which left five people dead, approximately 135 police officers injured and an estimated $1.5 million in damages.

Her sentencing is set for Sept. 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. EDT/8:30 a.m. MDT.

