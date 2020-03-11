Live Idaho 2020 presidential election results: Interactive county-by-county map

See a breakdown of Idaho's votes, and track the U.S. electoral college count, for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

BOISE, Idaho — All eyes will be on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 race for the White House as President Donald Trump squares off against former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

After polls close on Tuesday, see a breakdown of Idaho's votes for president in the below interactive map on election night. Polls close in Idaho at 8 p.m., but Idaho election results will be available after 9 p.m. mountain time since part of northern Idaho is in the pacific time zone. See all other Idaho election results here and complete Idaho voting coverage here.

Idaho has 7 candidates on the presidential ballot, including Kanye West.

It's important to note that results for the 2020 United States presidential election might not be finalized for days, or even weeks. This is due to a chance of delays from some battleground states as they tabulate record-breaking amounts of mail-in and absentee ballots.

But even if all goes smoothly in terms of counting up those ballots this year, another big delay could come after Election Day in the courtroom.

The Associated Press reports there are more than 260 lawsuits linked to the election this year across the country, which could lead to one of the most litigated elections in history.

The Electoral College is how the United States elects the president. Whichever candidate gets the majority of the 538 electoral votes wins. The magic number is 270; that's half plus one.

States have different systems for determining how the electors cast their votes. In Idaho, it’s based on the results of the popular vote.

Idaho is given four electoral votes. The party that wins the popular vote gets to have their four appointed electors cast their official vote in the Electoral College.

The preliminary results are provided by the Associated Press. The results will appear in an interactive map at the bottom of this page after polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

