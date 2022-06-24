Eastern Washington and North Idaho protestors react to Roe v. Wade overturn

Many people in Washington and Idaho voiced their opinions on the supreme court's decision, which caused a ripple around the country and the Inland Northwest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — People not only across the country but here locally are reacting to today's overturn of Roe v. Wade from both sides of the aisle.

It's a ruling some are celebrating and some have feared. Many people in Washington and Idaho voiced their opinions on the supreme court's decision, which caused a ripple around the country and the Inland Northwest.

"I was overjoyed," Heather Wilbur said. "I think it's awesome. I think they did what they needed to do and I think it's a really good decision."

"It was actually shocking," Margaret Ratajczak said. "I didn't think it was actually going to happen."

"I worked for pro-choice in the 1970s to 80s, so it's devastating to me," Joanna Clifton said.

Hundreds of pro-choice activists turned out for a protest outside the federal courthouse in downtown Spokane.

"Abortion doesn't impact me personally because it's not something I'll ever have to go through, but I support people who need to get it," Sam Nemri said. "It's a necessity. It's something that is a fundamental right and the government should not be in our medical offices. They should not be in our bedrooms."

At the same time, miles across town, pro-life activists are celebrating the decision.

"This is something that we've been praying for for 50 years," Caleb Collier said.

Members of On Fire Ministries and other churches held a worship service across the street from Planned Parenthood.

"The left claims my body my choice, but it's not their body," Collier said. "It's the child's body."

"There's not a lot of roles that government is supposed to engage in but this is one of them; protecting life," Collier continued. "It's a natural law that we all retain as people. It's a God given right."

Planned Parenthood in Spokane says roughly 4 out of 10 patients they see are from Idaho. It's where Amanda Wooldridge lives.

"I was actually at work and I had a customer tell me and it really scared me because I know after this what's coming next, like the whole birth control thing," Wooldridge said.

Two years ago, Idaho passed a trigger law regarding abortion. With today's Supreme Court decision, it was automatically triggered, meaning there is now a 30 day countdown in the state until abortion becomes a felony crime.