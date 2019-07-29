Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November 2018.

Monday is the last day Washingtonians can register to vote online or by mail for the August primary election.

If voters need to change their address, receive a replacement ballot, register to vote after Monday, they will need to do so at a local voting center or county elections office.

However, this is the first election that voters will be able to register in-person up until ballot boxes close Tuesday, August 6 at 8 p.m. Typically Washingtonians have had to register to vote at least a week before election day.

The change stems from a package of election bills that the Legislature passed last session. The new laws include pre-paid postage on all ballot envelopes and allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to get their names on a pre-registration voter list, which will automatically turn into a voter registration when they turn 18 years old.

All three measures aim to boost voter turnout.

King County Elections forecasted 36% voter turnout this election based on past similar elections. As of Monday afternoon, 8.5% of active registered voters have turned in ballots.

Ballots need to be returned to drop boxes or postmarked by 8 pm. on election day in order to be counted. If you return your ballot on election day, election officials recommend bringing it to a drop box rather than putting it in the mail to ensure it is postmarked by the deadline.

