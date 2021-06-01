McMorris Rodgers will 'support the objections' to Electoral College vote

The congresswoman said ‘support the objections’ to the Electoral College vote counts in states where there have been allegations of voter fraud.

SPOKANE, Wash — Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers issued a statement on Tuesday saying she will "support the objections" to the Electoral College vote counts in states where there have been allegations of voter fraud.

“Our founders set up a system to give representation to ‘We, The People’ and ensure our voices are heard,” the Congresswoman said in a statement. “With historic turnout, razor-thin margins, and dramatic changes to voting processes in the midst of a global pandemic, people understandably have many questions about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. Unfortunately, many in the media and on the Left have sought to silence these questions and millions of people are still questioning their trust and confidence in our election process.

“This week’s vote is not about overturning an election. It is about examining allegations of potential fraud, certifying that states are protecting election integrity, and ensuring people’s voices are heard. It is imperative that Republicans and Democrats work together to build trust and confidence in our elections so we can uphold the Constitution and preserve our Republic. That’s why this week, I will support the objections to Electoral College vote counts in states where there have been allegations of voter fraud and questions raised about the legality of changes to state election law. I will continue to fight for answers for the people I represent and make sure their voices are heard.”

North Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher said he also objects to the electoral report in a video posted on his Facebook page.

"This last November, there were undeniable occurrences whereby either state officials or a court bypassed their applicable state legislatures and redefined many of their respected election parameters," Fulcher said in the video.

Fulcher said these actions warrant Congress' responsibility to question the results of the election.

Republicans are citing President Donald Trump's repeated, baseless charges of widespread fraud. They say they will officially object to the results, forcing votes in the Republican-run Senate and the Democratic-controlled House that will almost certainly fail.

There was not widespread fraud in the election, as has been confirmed by a range of election officials and by William Barr, who stepped down as attorney general last month. Neither Trump nor any of the lawmakers promising to object to the count have presented credible evidence that would change the outcome.

Nearly all of the legal challenges put forth by Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges. The Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-nominated justices, has also denied requests to hear a pair of cases aimed at invalidating the outcome of the election in key battleground states.

The congressional meeting on Wednesday is the final step in reaffirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win, after the Electoral College officially elected him on Dec 14. The meeting is required by the Constitution and includes several distinct steps.

Under federal law, Congress must meet Jan. 6 to open sealed certificates from each state that contain a record of their electoral votes. The votes are brought into the chamber in special mahogany boxes used for the occasion.

Bipartisan representatives of both chambers read the results out loud and do an official count. The president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, presides over the session and declares the winner. The session begins at 1 p.m. EST.