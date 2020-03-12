McMorris Rodgers selected to lead House Energy and Commerce Committee

McMorris Rodgers said she is honored to have earned the support of her colleagues to serve as the next leader of the committee.

SPOKANE, Wash — Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers was selected by to be the Republican leader of the Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday, according to a press release.

She said her goal is to maximize energy and commerce to “secure America’s and Eastern Washington’s future as the best place in the world to innovate, save lives, and raise people’s standard of living.”

The Congresswoman issued the following statement after the announcement:

“I’m honored to have earned the support of my colleagues to serve as the Republican Leader of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. This committee is critical to addressing the issues that matter to people in Eastern Washington, like bridging the digital divide, bringing doctors to rural communities, keeping energy rates low, and protecting free speech online. We are in a battle for the heart and soul of America. From blatant assaults on free speech, to Medicare-for-All, to the Green New Deal, Energy and Commerce is at the very center of the battles for freedom to beat socialism and hope to beat fear. My goal is to maximize Energy and Commerce to secure America’s and Eastern Washington’s future as the best place in the world to innovate, save lives, and raise people’s standard of living.

“Over the next two years, we will do the hard work of countering the Left’s lurch toward socialism and we’ll set our whole conference up for success to lead on healthcare, technology, closing the digital divide, and all-the-above energy solutions. At the top of the list is building on the Trump Administration’s work on Operation Warp Speed for the coronavirus vaccine so we end this pandemic and reopen our economy. On all fronts, our mission will be to rebuild, restore, and renew hope in the American Dream.

“I want to recognize former Chairmen Greg Walden and Fred Upton for their leadership on the Energy and Commerce Committee. They laid a strong foundation, and it’s my goal to build on that. I also applaud both Congressman Bob Latta and Congressman Michael Burgess. I value the expertise and leadership they bring to this committee. I look forward to working with them in the next Congress.”

The Committee on Energy and Commerce is the oldest legislative committee in the U.S. House of Representative, being established on Dec. 14, 1795. It also has the broadest jurisdiction of any congressional authorizing committee, according to its website.