SPOKANE, Wash. – Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is speaking out following former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s comments about a migrant girl with Down syndrome.

Corey Lewandowski’s comments are unacceptable. No one should speak this way about people with disabilities, ever. Period. We need to fix this family separation problem at the border. As Americans, the land of freedom and opportunity, as a people who are warriors for human rights and human dignity, these policies are inconsistent with our nation’s values and everything we stand for.

Lewandowski dismissed concerns about reports that a migrant girl with Down syndrome had been separated from her mother at the southwest U.S. border as a result of the White House's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy.

"Womp, womp," Lewandowski said to fellow panelist Zac Petkanas during an appearance on Fox News Tuesday night after Petkanas said he had read about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome "who was taken from her mother and put in a cage."

"Did you say 'womp, womp' to a 10-year-old with Down syndrome being separated from her mother?" Petkanas asked. "How dare you."

"What I said is you can pick anything you want to, but the bottom line is very clear: when you cross the border illegally you have given up the rights of that country," Lewandowski said. "When you cross the border illegally, when you commit a crime, you are taken away from your family because that's how this country works."

